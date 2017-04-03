版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Income Opportunity Realty Investors reports Q4 results

April 3 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
