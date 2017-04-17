版本:
BRIEF-Incyte CEO's 2016 compensation was $11.8 mln

April 17 Incyte Corp:

* CEO Hervé Hoppenot's 2016 total compensation was $11.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2nWbbhV Further company coverage:
