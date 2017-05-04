BRIEF-Incyte Q1 loss per share $0.96

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Incyte Corp
* Incyte reports 2017 first-quarter financial results and updates on key clinical programs
* Q1 revenue $384 million versus i/b/e/s view $360.1 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Incyte corp - Olumiant(®) (baricitinib) approved by european commission for treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis
* Incyte corp - incyte and lilly disagree with fda's complete response letter for baricitinib
* Incyte corp - expects that lilly will now engage with fda to discuss agency's concerns and determine a potential path forward
* Incyte corp - novartis anticipates submitting an nda for capmatinib, incyte's potent and selective c-met inhibitor, in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.