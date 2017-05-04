BRIEF-Incyte Q1 loss per share $0.96

May 4 Incyte Corp

* Incyte reports 2017 first-quarter financial results and updates on key clinical programs

* Q1 revenue $384 million versus i/b/e/s view $360.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Incyte corp - Olumiant(®) (baricitinib) approved by european commission for treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis

* Incyte corp - incyte and lilly disagree with fda's complete response letter for baricitinib

* Incyte corp - expects that lilly will now engage with fda to discuss agency's concerns and determine a potential path forward

* Incyte corp - novartis anticipates submitting an nda for capmatinib, incyte's potent and selective c-met inhibitor, in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: