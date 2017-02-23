版本:
2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Incyte to replace Spectra Energy in S&P 500

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* S&P Dow Jones Indices - Incyte will replace Spectra Energy in the S&P 500 effective at the open of trading on February 28

* S&P Dow Jones Indices - CBOE Holdings will replace Pitney Bowes in the S&P 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
