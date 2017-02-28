BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q4 adjusted loss $0.14/shr

Feb 28 Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q4 loss per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $18 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.5 million

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc - company's capital expenditure budget for 2017 is $14.1 million.