BRIEF-Independence Contract qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14

April 27 Independence Contract Drilling Inc
* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial
results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $20.2 million versus $22.5 million
* Expansion of company's backlog by 66% to $70.6 million as
of march 31, 2017
* Independence contract drilling inc - co's capital
expenditure budget for 2017 has been increased by $8.0 million
to $22.0 million
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Says approximately $52.4 million of backlog is expected
to be realized during remainder of 2017
