2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Independence Holding Company repurchases shares in private transaction

March 22 Independence Holding Co -

* Repurchases shares in private transaction

* It repurchased an additional 170,000 shares of its common stock for $19.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
