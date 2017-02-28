版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust acquires 216 unit apartment community in Tampa, Fl

Feb 28 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence realty trust acquires 216 unit apartment community in Tampa, Fl

* Independence Realty Trust Inc - deal for a purchase price of $29.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐