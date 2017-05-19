版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 bln

May 19 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1nAhS) Further company coverage:
