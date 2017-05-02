版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust reports Q1 earnings per share $0.06

May 2 Independence Realty Trust Inc:

* Independence Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and closes refinancing of existing line of credit

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐