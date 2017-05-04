BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust says entered into a credit agreement

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Independence Realty Trust Inc:
* Independence Realty Trust Inc- on may 1, 2017 operating partnership of independence realty trust, inc. Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Independence Realty Trust - credit agreement relates to a $300 million unsecured senior facility and a $250 million senior unsecured revolving line of credit
* Independence Realty Trust - maturity date of term loan is may 1, 2022, maturity date on borrowings outstanding under revolving credit loan is may 1, 2021
* Independence Realty Trust - upon entering credit agreement, irop borrowed $50 million under term loan and about $123 million under revolving credit loan Source text - bit.ly/2pKxwi9 Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.