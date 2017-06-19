版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust says increased size of board to seven

June 19 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence Realty Trust Inc - on June 13, 2017 board increased size of board from six directors to seven directors

* Independence Realty Trust Inc - elected Melinda H. Mcclure to serve on board Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwHxgX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐