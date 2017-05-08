BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust sells 320 unit apartment property in Austin, Texas for $32 mln

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Independence Realty Trust Inc
* Independence REALTY TRUST sells 320 unit apartment property in Austin, Texas for $32 million
* Independence Realty- Expects to recognize gain of about $16.2 million associated with this sale, after transaction costs, in quarter ended June 30, 2017
* Independence Realty Trust Inc- IRT used $21.0 million dollars of proceeds from this sale to reduce its outstanding borrowings on its line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.