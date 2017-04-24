版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.28

April 24 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent Bank Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $21.5 million during Q1 of 2017, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.6 pct, from year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐