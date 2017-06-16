版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank Group files for potential mixed shelf

June 16 Independent Bank Group Inc

* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
