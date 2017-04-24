版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Independent Bank Group Q1 earnings per share $0.82

April 24 Independent Bank Group Inc:

* Independent bank group reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Independent Bank Group Inc - net interest income was $47.9 million for q1 2017 compared to $45.7 million for q1 2016

* Independent Bank Group Inc - net interest margin was 3.67 pct for Q1 2017 compared to 4.08 pct for Q1 2016 and 3.59 pct for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
