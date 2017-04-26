版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank says co and Island Bancorp recieved all regulatory approvals relating to merger

April 26 Independent Bank Corp:

* Says co, Island Bancorp Inc reported that all regulatory approvals relating to merger have been received

* Says merger is anticipated to close on or about may 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐