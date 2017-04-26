BRIEF-Independent Bank says co and Island Bancorp recieved all regulatory approvals relating to merger

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Independent Bank Corp:
* Says co, Island Bancorp Inc reported that all regulatory approvals relating to merger have been received
* Says merger is anticipated to close on or about may 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.