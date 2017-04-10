版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-India Globalization Capital files for patent applications for IGC-501 in Canada, Israel and Europe

April 10 India Globalization Capital Inc :

* Has filed patent applications for IGC-501 in Canada, Israel, and Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐