版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-India's competition regulator approves HP Inc's acquisition of Samsung's printer business

May 9 Competition Commission of India:

* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐