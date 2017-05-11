BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q1 earnings per share c$1.03

May 11 Industrial Alliance Insurance And
Financial Services Inc
* Industrial alliance reports first quarter results - strong
business growth topped by rebound in mutual fund sales
* Q1 core earnings per share c$1.07
* Q1 earnings per share c$1.03
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 earnings per share c$1.00 to c$1.10
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc -
qtrly premiums and deposits of $2.8 billion, up 42 percent
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc -
sees fy earnings per common share of $4.65 to $5.05
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc -
sees fy dividend payout ratio range of 25% to 35% with target
being mid-point
