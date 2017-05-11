BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Q1 earnings per share c$1.03

May 11 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Industrial alliance reports first quarter results - strong business growth topped by rebound in mutual fund sales

* Q1 core earnings per share c$1.07

* Q1 earnings per share c$1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 earnings per share c$1.00 to c$1.10

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - qtrly premiums and deposits of $2.8 billion, up 42 percent

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - sees fy earnings per common share of $4.65 to $5.05

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - sees fy dividend payout ratio range of 25% to 35% with target being mid-point