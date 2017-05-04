版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Infinera reports Q1 revenue $175.5 million

May 4 Infinera Corp

* Infinera Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $175.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $172.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
