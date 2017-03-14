版本:
BRIEF-Infinity expects net loss for 2017 to range from $40 mln-$50 mln

March 14 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Infinity provides company update and reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc- expects net loss for 2017 to range from $40 million to $50 million

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- expects to end 2017 with year-end cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities balance ranging from $40 million-$50 million

* Infinity Pharma- expects existing cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities at Dec. 31, 2016, adequate to satisfy capital needs into Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
