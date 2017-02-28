版本:
BRIEF-Infinity Property and Casualty Q4 net earnings per diluted share $1.95

Feb 28 Infinity Property and Casualty Corp

* Infinity Property and Casualty reports higher net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Infinity Property and Casualty Corp says qtrly net earnings per diluted share $1.95

* Infinity says qtrly gross written premium $329.1 million versus $310.5 million

* Infinity says for 2017 assumes accident year combined ratio between 96.0% and 98.0%

* Infinity says book value per share $63.31 at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
