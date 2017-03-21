版本:
BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber

March 21 Ciber Inc

* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
