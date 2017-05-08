BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 9 Information Services Corp
* ISC reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
* ISC expects an EBITDA margin of between 31.0 percent and 33.0 per cent in 2017
* Information Services Corp - management expects capital expenditures in 2017 to be in range of $5.0 to $6.0 million, funded from operating cash flow
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors