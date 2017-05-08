版本:
BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14

May 9 Information Services Corp

* ISC reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.14

* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year

* ISC expects an EBITDA margin of between 31.0 percent and 33.0 per cent in 2017

* Information Services Corp - management expects capital expenditures in 2017 to be in range of $5.0 to $6.0 million, funded from operating cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
