BRIEF-Information Services Corp qtrly net income $2.9 mln or $0.17/shr

March 14 Information Services Corp

* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016

* Qtrly net income of $2.9 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share

* Qtrly total revenue $21.201 million versus $22.579 million

* Expects capital expenditure in 2017 to be in range of $5.0 to $6.0 million, funded from operating cash flow

* Isc expects an ebitda margin of between 31% and 33% in 2017