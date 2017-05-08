版本:
2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Information Services Group Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 8 Information Services Group Inc:

* Information services group announces first-quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $66.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
