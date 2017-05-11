版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Infosonics Q1 loss per share $0.08

May 11 Infosonics Corp:

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 sales fell 34 percent to $6.2 million

* Infosonics corp - "although operating expenses were down 27pct from prior year, we still sustained a significant loss" Source text: (bit.ly/2r3eVLX) Further company coverage:
