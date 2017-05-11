BRIEF-Infosonics Q1 loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Infosonics Corp:
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 sales fell 34 percent to $6.2 million
* Infosonics corp - "although operating expenses were down 27pct from prior year, we still sustained a significant loss" Source text: (bit.ly/2r3eVLX) Further company coverage:
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.