版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Infosys launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering on Amazon Web Services

May 24 Infosys Ltd:

* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services

Source text - bit.ly/2qVHUCq

