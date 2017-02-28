版本:
BRIEF-Infrareit Q4 earnings per share $0.46

Feb 28 Infrareit Inc

* Infrareit reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Sees capital expenditure range of $275 million to $500 million for period of 2017 through 2019

* Says expect to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

* Qtrly total lease revenue $55.2 million versus. $50.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
