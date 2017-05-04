BRIEF-Infrareit reaffirms capex guidance for period 2017 through 2019

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Infrareit Inc
* Infrareit reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Infrareit Inc - expect to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share annualized
* Infrareit Inc- reaffirming guidance capital expenditure range of $275 million to $500 million for period of 2017 through 2019
* Infrareit Inc- lease revenue increased 18 percent to $39.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.