版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Infusystem's board rejects 22NW Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate

June 19 Infusystem Holdings Inc-

* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate

* Infusystem Holdings Inc says 22nw Fund, lp's unsolicited proposal offer of $2.00 per share proposal is inadequate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐