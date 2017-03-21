版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-ING Groep sells stake in Dakota Access pipeline loan

March 21 ING Groep NV:

* ING has sold its stake in Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
