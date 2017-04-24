版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand CEO's 2016 total compensation $16.4 mln

April 24 Ingersoll-Rand Plc:

* CEO M. W. Lamach's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.4 million versus $17.3 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pszAMp) Further company coverage:
