BRIEF-Ingevity Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

Feb 22 Ingevity Corp:

* Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 sales $930 million to $950 million

* Q4 sales $210.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $202 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $215 million and $225 million

* Sees board of directors authorizes $100 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
