BRIEF-Ingevity Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Ingevity Corp:
* Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2017 sales $930 million to $950 million
* Q4 sales $210.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $202 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $215 million and $225 million
* Sees board of directors authorizes $100 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.