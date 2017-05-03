BRIEF-Ingredion Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.88

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Ingredion Inc:
* Reg-Ingredion incorporated reports solid first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.88; q1 reported earnings per share $1.68
* 2017 adjusted eps is expected to be $7.50-$7.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net sales $1.45 billion, up 7%
* Q1 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingredion says higher core & specialty volumes, good operating efficiency, impact of acquisitions, more than offset headwinds in south america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.