BRIEF-Ingredion reports Q2 earnings per share $1.78

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ingredion Inc:

* REG-Ingredion incorporated reports strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 reported earnings per share $1.78

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $7.50 to $7.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, cash generated by operations is now expected to be in range of $750 to $800 million

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $1.89

* Qtrly net sales $1,457 million versus $1,455 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: