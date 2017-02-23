版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-InnerWorkings Q4 earnings per share $0.09

Feb 23 InnerWorkings Inc

* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.155 billion to $1.185 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.47

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* InnerWorkings Inc qtrly revenue $270.4 million versus $270.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $261.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
