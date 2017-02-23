BRIEF-InnerWorkings Q4 earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 InnerWorkings Inc
* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 9 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.155 billion to $1.185 billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.47
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* InnerWorkings Inc qtrly revenue $270.4 million versus $270.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $261.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.