BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings enters into confidential separation agreement with CFO Jose Carmona

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Innocoll Holdings Plc-
* Innocoll Holdings - on May 2, 2017, co entered confidential separation agreement,general release with jose carmona, current chief financial officer
* Innocoll Holdings Plc - separation agreement provides for voluntary termination of employment relationship between company and carmona - sec filing
* Innocoll Holdings Plc - on May 1, 2017, jose carmona notified company that he will resign from his position as chief financial officer of company
* Innocoll Holdings Plc - on May 1, 2017, company appointed pat hutchison as interim chief financial officer of company, effective immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2pvX6XW) Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.