BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co

March 16 Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Innocoll holdings announces statement re: possible offer

* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company

* Continues to investigate strategic options for company

* "Management has been investigating and continues to investigate strategic options for company to maximise shareholder value"

* Has participated in a type A meeting with FDA regarding re-submission to FDA for approval of XARACOLL

* It expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end of March and will make a further announcement at that time

* Expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end of March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: