FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings says on July 28, unit entered agreement, plan of merger
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
半岛局势
中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
深度分析
分析：苹果向监管示好加倍押注中国市场 因对手已经领先
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
国际财经
专访：BP拟在加油站为电动汽车提供充电服务--CEO
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午12点59分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings says on July 28, unit entered agreement, plan of merger

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* Innophos holdings - ‍on July 28, co, unit of co, Gennx Novel Holding, Gennx Novel representative​ entered into agreement, plan of merger - SEC filing

* Innophos holdings inc - ‍company will pay holders of Novel's common stock and options aggregate consideration of $125 million in cash​

* Innophos holdings inc - expects to finance merger with cash on hand and borrowings under company's credit facility

* Innophos holdings inc - merger agreement may be terminated by either party if merger has not been consummated by September 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below