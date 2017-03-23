版本:
BRIEF-Innova announces Q4 revenue $5.8 mln versus $5.8 mln

March 23 Innova Gaming Group Inc:

* Innova announces q4 and full year 2016 financial results

* Innova Gaming Group Inc Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Qtrly revenue $5.8 million versus $5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
