BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group's board cancels conference call originally scheduled on March 23

March 21 Innova Gaming Group Inc -

* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017

* Conference call cancelled while special committee of independent directors continues review of proposal from Pollard banknote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
