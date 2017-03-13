版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Innova's special committee engages financial advisors

March 13 Innova Gaming Group Inc:

* Innova's special committee engages financial advisors

* Innova Gaming - engaged Raymond James Ltd as financial advisors to special committee of board in response to unsolicited proposal by Pollard Banknote Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
