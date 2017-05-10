版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.10

May 10 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc :

* Innovative Industrial Properties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐