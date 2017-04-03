版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Innoviva board urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board

April 3 Innoviva Inc-

* Innoviva board sends letter to shareholders

* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
