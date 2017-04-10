版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Innoviva comments on ISS and Glass Lewis reports

April 10 Innoviva Inc:

* Innoviva comments on ISS and Glass Lewis reports

* Recommends shareholders vote for all Innoviva nominees on white proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
