BRIEF-Innoviva files definitive proxy and sends letter to shareholders

March 22 Innoviva Inc:

* Innoviva files definitive proxy and sends letter to shareholders

* Innoviva Inc - "recently, an activist hedge fund acquired a 3% stake in company and asked for four seats on our seven-member board"

* Innoviva Inc - "fund has since dropped its demand to three seats" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
