BRIEF-Innoviva says reached out to Sarissa Capital following submission of proposal

March 13 Innoviva Inc :

* Innoviva Inc issues statement

* "Have communicated our openness to Sarissa regarding a continuing dialogue and have offered to have further discussions with them"

* Reached out to Sarissa following submission of proposal and had discussions with Sarissa and each of their nominees

* Says "constructive dialogue," however, does not require replacing Innoviva's independent directors with Sarissa nominees