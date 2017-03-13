版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-Innoviva says reached out to Sarissa Capital following submission of proposal

March 13 Innoviva Inc :

* Innoviva Inc issues statement

* "Have communicated our openness to Sarissa regarding a continuing dialogue and have offered to have further discussions with them"

* Reached out to Sarissa following submission of proposal and had discussions with Sarissa and each of their nominees

* Says "constructive dialogue," however, does not require replacing Innoviva's independent directors with Sarissa nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
