版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

May 15 InnSuites Hospitality Trust

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - unit entered into agreement to sell Best Western Innsuites Ontario Hotel, suites property to Minkum Investment Group, LLC/assignee

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - deal for $17.5 million with an estimated close on June 12, 2017

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 11, Ontario entered into $5.7 million change in terms agreement to existing first mortgage loan with Arizona Bank & Trust Source text: (bit.ly/2r8xbHs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐