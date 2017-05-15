BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

May 15 InnSuites Hospitality Trust
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario
Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase
and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - unit entered into agreement
to sell Best Western Innsuites Ontario Hotel, suites property to
Minkum Investment Group, LLC/assignee
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - deal for $17.5 million with
an estimated close on June 12, 2017
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 11, Ontario entered
into $5.7 million change in terms agreement to existing first
mortgage loan with Arizona Bank & Trust
